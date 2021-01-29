See when your county’s schools will receive COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Vaccination schedules were revealed Friday for Ohio’s public and private schools.

Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine revealed which districts and schools would start receiving vaccinations for its staff starting next week. It included Franklin and Delaware counties.

On Friday, the state released the weekly schedules for all of February for when vaccinations will start by district/school and county.

Week 1: Includes Athens, Delaware and Franklin counties

Week 2: Includes Fayette, Licking, Morrow, Muskingham, Noble and Pickaway counties

Week 3: Includes Coshocton, Guernsey, Hocking, Pike and Union counties

Week 4: Includes Fairfield, Knox, Madison and Ross counties

The state’s vaccination program is extending to those who work in schools so they may reopen to full in-person instruction by March 1.