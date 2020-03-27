Second employee at Hilliard assisted living center tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A second employee at a Hilliard assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Mill Run Care Center has confirmed the employee, who is not a direct care worker, developed symptoms at home last weekend and began immediate self-quarantine.

The center said all of the residents and employees at the facility are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, but the center is continuing to prevent the spread of the virus.

The center is working with the Franklin County and Columbus health departments about the case and determined the employee had very limited contact with any residents or other employees.

Some of the additional steps Mill Run has taken include:

Any staff member who interacts with the small number of residents who may have had contact with the two positive employees are required to wear a face shield and mask, a full protective gown and gloves. Any staff providing direct care at the facility are also required to wear face masks and face shields whenever they’re interacting with any resident.

The small group of residents who may have had contact with the two positive employees has their temperatures taken every four hours and are given a respiratory/COVID-19 assessment multiple times each day. All of our other residents are also having their temperatures taken and a respiratory/COVID-19 assessment done as well, just on a less frequent basis.

Every morning, each of our employees has their temperature taken and is asked to report any symptoms. Employees may also be tested again during the day. Furthermore, any employee who feels any symptoms has been instructed to stay home and self-quarantine.

Our facility is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected throughout each day and all of our employees are minimizing contact with residents unless it’s necessary.

Daily phone calls to the family member of each resident updating them on their loved one’s health and any new developments.

“The health and wellbeing of every resident and employee at Mill Run is our number-one priority,” Mill Run spokesman Ryan Stubenrauch said in a statement. “We’re doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus while continuing to care for our residents. We want to thank all of our employees, especially the frontline healthcare workers, for continuing to do their job so well during a pandemic.”