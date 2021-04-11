Second COVID-19 vaccine clinic of the weekend held to reach underserved community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As Franklin County verges on reaching level purple, the state’s highest level for COVID-19 exposure and spread, the race is on to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

For the second day in a row, Equitas Health teamed up with a Columbus church to reach people of color who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Equitas said Sunday was not about only vaccinating about 150 people, but also getting those vaccinated people to spread the word to others to get vaccinated so they can get one step closer to normalcy.

Equitas pharmacist Olivia Nathan said this is part of the reason the vaccination site was held at St. Paul AME Church in Downtown Columbus. It’s not only a place of worship, but a place of comfort for people.

The more familiar faces people see, the more encouraged some will feel to schedule their vaccination appointment and be next in line, especially as cases rise across the state.

“When it comes to the governor, it’s kind of like this abstract idea, but when it comes down to the day-to-day, like how do you book an appointment, how do you secure an appointment online, people don’t have computers, people don’t have phones,” Nathan said. “By bringing these clinics to the community, it really helps get people scheduled.”

Nathan added though people are getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they are still not in the clear – mask wearing and social distancing should still be prioritized. Once patients have received their dose, it take two weeks to become protected.

“I think by bringing vaccines, I tell people vaccine is just another layer of protection,” she said. “You still need to mask up and social distance. I think the right education will continue to help, but vaccines are not the only answer.”