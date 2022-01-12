COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the six-month mark for those who got a COVID-19 booster shot in early fall approaches, an Ohio State doctor said it is likely another booster will be needed soon.

“I expect that we’ll probably need at least one more booster,” said Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, an associate professor of infectious diseases at Wexner Medical Center.

But what’s not clear, he says, is what the booster will contain because of the unpredictability of the virus.

“Already the mRNA vaccine manufacturers [Moderna and Pfizer] are preparing the next to actually target Omicron,” Malvestutto said. “And so the question is: will it target specifically Omicron or other variants?”

Malvestutto said he predicts at some point, a COVID-19 shot will be similar to yearly flu vaccines based on what strains are circulating in the population.

