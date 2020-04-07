Second COTA driver tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority revealed a second transit operator has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COTA said in a statement Tuesday that the driver last worked on March 12, and reported the results of the coronavirus test to COTA on April 6.

“COTA is fully supporting this individual and hoping for a successful recovery,” the authority said in a statement.

COTA announced the first positive COVID-19 result among its drivers on March 28.

COTA has started an essential-only travel policy aboard its vehicles in response to the state’s stay at home order. The authority is also promoting social distancing on the buses and requiring passengers to use the rear entrances of vehicles.

All COTA transit vehicles are sanitized nightly, the authority said in a statement.