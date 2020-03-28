SeaWorld furloughs more than 90% of workforce

Breaking News
Central Ohio hospital systems announce Columbus Convention Center as joint surge location for coronavirus response
by: Nexstar Media Wire

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — More than 90% of SeaWorld’s current workforce has been furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Friday.

In a nod to the role tourism plays in the company’s business, SeaWorld said it has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus as individuals around the globe are encouraged to stay home to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We have made the painful but necessary business decision to temporarily furlough over 90% of our current workforce, including corporate employees, to position the company for long-term viability,” SeaWorld said in a statement. “During this time, our focus is on resuming normal operations and welcoming back guests and Ambassadors as quickly as possible.”

In an update published on its website, SeaWorld said its animal experts will continue to look after animals in the company’s care.

