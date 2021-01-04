Schools resume classes with new state COVID-19 recommendations in effect

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WCMH) – As some schools resume in-person learning, they’re doing so under new state guidelines reducing who should quarantine due to COVID-19 cases.

Ohio no longer recommends students exposed to someone with the virus in a classroom quarantine as long as masks are worn and social distancing is followed.

This marks a departure from U.S. Center for Disease Control guidelines.

State leaders said the move is based on studies finding students are not at an increased risk of catching COVID in the classroom when protocols are followed.

The change is expected to cut school-related quarantines by as much as 90 percent in a northeast Ohio school district.

Hundreds of high school students in Wadsworth have had to quarantine because they were considered close contacts.

“We’re happy because we feel it’s going to be less disruptive, but most importantly, we’re happy because it’s based on data of what they’ve seen that suggests the changes is safe,” said Wadsworth City School Superintendent Dr. Andy Hill.

The state said contacts should still quarantine if masks or social distancing protocols are not followed.

The change, announced last week by Gov. Mike DeWine, applies only to the classroom and not extracurricular activities, including sports.