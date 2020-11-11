Rural hospitals reeling, running out of space for coronavirus patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another 253 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported during the past 24-hours bringing statewide numbers to more than 21,000 during the pandemic.

As healthcare systems across Ohio continue to experience a massive surge in new patients, hospitals in rural parts of the state are overwhelmed like never before.

“This is the real deal this time,” says Dr. Kirk Tucker with Adena Health Systems.

Experts say they are now operating under a new sense of normal after surviving COVID-19’s first wave earlier this summer.

“It really pales in comparison to what’s happening right now,” Dr. Tucker said.

According to Dr. Tucker, up until last week, Adena Health Systems had been operating with between six to 10 patients on the COVID floor at any given time. Then things changed dramatically.

“By Wednesday, we had reached 30 [patients],” Tucker said. “Within 12 hours, we had filled those 10 beds and were up to 40.”



Dr. Tucker says the case load is two-and-a-half times higher than the summer peak. ICU patients have doubled statewide, and the need for ventilators has increased by 50 percent.

“The public has to know that hospitals are actively, right now in Ohio, being overwhelmed,” said Dr. Tucker. “We had to transfer three patients out that we would have otherwise admitted.”

As Governor DeWine addressed the state, Dr. Tucker hoped to hear the state leader firmly address two messages: “The dire state of affairs in Ohio right now, and number two only the public can fix this,” Dr. Tucker said.

Adena Health Systems said they reached out to all three major healthcare systems in Columbus last week, all of which were unable to take COVID patients transfers due to already being overwhelmed.