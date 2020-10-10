Ross County investigating COVID-19 cases tied to Chillicothe softball event

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County Health District (RCHD) is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak tied to a softball event late last month.

The RCHD reported three confirmed and five suspected cases of the virus directly linked to the Scioto Valley Youth League Softball Camp and Fish Fry held at Mary Lou Patton Park in Chillicothe on Sept. 26.

RCHD is telling anyone who attended the event and is feeling symptomatic to get tested and seek medical care.

If someone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, RCHD says they should self-isolate for 10 days.

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

