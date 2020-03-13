1  of  3
Breaking News
Columbus Public Health says local hospitals should be able to start testing for COVID-19 next week Columbus Public Health to meet to vote on public health emergency Columbus Metropolitan Library closing its 23 branches in response to COVID-19
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Grove City United Methodist Church Peace Lutheran Peace UMC

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The sold-out event was scheduled for May 2 at Public Auditorium in downtown Cleveland. A new date has not been set.

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority.  Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” the Rock Hall said in a statement.

The inductees include Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and Depeche Mode.

The Rock Hall will maintain normal hours at the museum.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools