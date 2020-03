REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City Schools has announced a change in locations and times for its free meal program for children during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.

Starting Monday, March 23, the district will be offering meals at the Reynoldsburg High School on 6699 East Livingston Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The school district did not offer a reason for the change.