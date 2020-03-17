Restaurants, staff try to find a way during coronavirus shutdown

UPDATE 3/16: 50 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Ohio as of Monday afternoon. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health are holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the latest on elections and case numbers. DeWine recommends in-person voting for the Ohio primary election is postponed until June 2.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tonight waiters and waitresses across the state are adjusting to a new reality.

Bars and restaurants are not allowed to seat any guests as part of a state order to try and contain COVID-19.

Normal for Lindey’s in German Village would be people at the bar and people in the dining room.

Monday was far from normal, so the managers are working on a plan.

Tuesday, at dinner time, Lindey’s will open for carryout and delivery.

The delivery drivers will be the restaurant’s waiters and waitresses so they will still be working and getting paid.

The same however can’t be said for everyone.

One central Ohio waitress woke up Monday, applied for unemployment, and just hopes it’s all for a good reason.



“I’m hoping what we’re doing is worth it and will help because obviously this is a really scary situation and as much as I hate losing my job and not being able to work, I do think that this is probably necessary,” said waitress Allison Barnhill.

State leaders said the number of unemployment claims dramatically spiked Monday.

For more information on the unemployment plan, click here.