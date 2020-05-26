Restaurants remain upbeat despite less Memorial Day weekend business

GRANDVIEW, Ohio (WCMH) — With the Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer, it’s usually expected to be a big one for restaurants and bars.

It’s inevitable this weekend was going to be different than past years because of the coronavirus.

With social distancing guidelines in place, restaurants can’t have as many seats open as they did in previous years.

Restaurant workers say that alone is going to affect the numbers.

This was the first weekend restaurants and bars were allowed to welcome customers back for both outdoor and indoor seating.

Some restaurants were excited to be able to open in time for the holiday weekend.

Brazenhead Pub on Fifth Avenue hadn’t been open for takeout through all this and just opened a few days ago.

The staff there said more and more people have been coming in each day, but they’d like more business.

Gahanna Grill had a busy weekend with the limited seating, but says it’s still not like other years.

“It feels really good getting back,” said Kim Bardelang of Gahanna Grill. “It’s just been a little crazy, everybody is still trying to figure out how many servers we need, how many to bring back, how many not to bring back yet, so we’re still getting that all worked out because we’re not at full capacity.”

Mitchell Rees from Brazenhead Pub noted the differences between this year and last.

“Pretty different from last Memorial Day,” he said. “Our voices are muffled, no one can even see our faces or anything like that, but it’s still a good atmosphere.”

While the numbers are likely down from other years, they say it’s still too early to tell by exactly how much.