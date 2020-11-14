Restaurant, bar owners bracing for potential COVID-19 shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As bar and restaurant owners face the increasing chance of another shutdown due to COVID-19, some are hoping that this weekend provides an added boost before any possible closure.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine threatened this week to close bars and restaurants if the state’s coronavirus infection rates don’t improve.

Restaurant goers in the Short North spent their Friday night enjoying the city’s nightlife as Ohio State University students on campus took to their favorite bars for what could be the last time should a shutdown come.

Though many bar and restaurant owners agreed they fully expect to be closed again in the near future, they had mixed reactions on what they expected to see this weekend.

“After the governor spoke a few days ago, I think it kind of worries some people for sure, so I think the weekdays next week will be pretty slow, but the fact that it’s the weekend, hopefully, it means people will come out one more time, and kind of a last ‘hoorah,’” said Bhavesh Kishinchand, owner of Rooh.

“We don’t expect much more,” said Threes owner Scott Ellsworth. “Our reservations, we do reservations just to make sure we have the right amount of people in the bar throughout the night. It’s tiered throughout the whole night. So people will just wait in line, and just wait for their turn and somebody to leave.”

Bar and restaurant owners said they believe a shutdown will only lead to more private gatherings, which experts have said are the number one cause for community spread.