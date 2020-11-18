Residents react to DeWine’s curfew mandate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With a new health order will come new opinions.

Ohioans are speaking out about Gov. Mike DeWine’s curfew which starts Thursday.

“I’m actually happy to see that we’re going back to more of the stricter precautions like we were doing back in April and March because things are worse now than they were back then,” said Dr. Jamie Robinson, a doctor at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Robinson said that while working on the frontlines, she sees how bad COVID-19 cases are getting and hopes this curfew helps, but doesn’t know if it truly will.

“There are probably other things, too, that need to be in place to really make a dent in that curve,” Robinson said.

As for resident Corin McKinstry, she likes the idea of a curfew as well, but like Robinson, doesn’t know if it’s the most effective way to get case numbers down.

“I feel like most people are pretty good about staying home after hours anyways, so I hope it goes down, but I’m not sure if it will make a huge impact,” McKinstry said.

Residant Sam Horner said he believes most people have been listening to our officials and responding well to the current mandates.

“People are doing what they’ve been told to do and you still see the numbers rise,” he said.

So now, along with Horner, others are agreeing they’re not sure what it would take to get this virus to slow down.

McKinstry added she isn’t quite sure how they will enforce this curfew, especially in private residences.

Overall, even though many argue this won’t work, they still hope it does so we can avoid a complete shutdown.