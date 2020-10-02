Rep. Jim Jordan tests negative for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.

In addition, spokesman Russell Dye said that since Jordan was not in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, he is not required to quarantine.

Jordan was tested on the same day that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Jordan met with Trump Tuesday on Air Force One before the first presidential debate in Cleveland.

Dye’s full statement reads:

“Today, Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) tested negative for COVID-19. Mr. Jordan has been advised by his physician that since he was not in close contact with any COVID-19 positive people during a risk time period, he does not have to quarantine. Today’s test was taken as a precaution and Mr. Jordan looks forward to continuing to work hard for the people of Ohio’s Fourth District.” Russell Dye, spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)