Reopening Ohio starts with healthcare system on May 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The reopening of Ohio’s economy will start with its healthcare system.

On May 1, all procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital can resume, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

All health procedures that can be done without a required overnight stay in hospital can be done starting May 1. #ohio #covid19 — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) April 27, 2020

DeWine said dentists and veterinarian offices can also return to “full steam ahead” with their procedures.