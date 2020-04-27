Live Now
Reopening Ohio starts with healthcare system on May 1

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The reopening of Ohio’s economy will start with its healthcare system.

>>> Live updates on the plan to reopen Ohio’s businesses amid coronavirus pandemic <<<

On May 1, all procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital can resume, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

DeWine said dentists and veterinarian offices can also return to “full steam ahead” with their procedures.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

