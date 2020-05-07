Coronavirus in Ohio: Reopening dates given for restaurants, bars, barbershops and salons

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 22,131 cases, 1,271 deaths
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced salons and barbershops can reopen May 15. DeWine added restaurants and bars can reopen for outside dining on May 15 and inside dining on May 21.

DeWine made the announcement during Thursday’s press briefing.

Ohio will not have a hard and fast percentage when it comes to how many people can be inside these locations. Instead, Ohio will observe social distancing guidelines meaning customers must sit at least six feet apart from one another or a physical barrier will be put in place if this distancing is not possible inside the building.

Servers and cashiers will not be required to wear gloves.

Retail stores will reopen May 12, meaning 89 percent of Ohio’s economy will be back up and running on that date, according to Gov. DeWine.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

