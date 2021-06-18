Remaining Ohio school COVID-19 cases trickle in as DeWine teases new announcements

Caps and gowns of a row of former students of Jefferson County Public Schools are seen during a makeup graduation ceremony at Central High School on May 28, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What may be the last remaining COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools for the 2020-21 school year trickled in on Thursday as the Ohio Department of Health reported 620 new cases for the week ending Sunday, June 13.

The school year total stands at 79,637 cases. Infections were caught in and out of school. This week’s total is more than the previous two weeks (185 and 398) but still the third lowest since mid-October 2020.

If the state’s total increases in the weeks ahead, it shouldn’t be by much as students and staff members head to summer break. ODH’s downloadable data shows that just 21 cases have yet to be added to their districts’ cumulative totals, because those people are still considered positive for the virus.

Expand: About ODH’s school data 👇 Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, reflecting the week ending on the previous Sunday. ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Infections were caught in and out of school. Staff members include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. NBC4’s count of new cases every week reflects the change in “cumulative” cases. More info

1,607 (57%) of 2,806 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions listed by the state have reported cases. 54,355 (68%) of Ohio’s school cases are students and 25,282 (32%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

Cincinnati Public Schools, a district of more than 34,000 students, leads the state in cases with 1,454. Six Columbus area school districts are in the top nine.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday said announcements will come next week about summer school. He also said that health guidance for next school year, which is just over two months away, will depend on vaccinations over the summer.

“We have to continue to work very, very hard, because what our school year is going to look like beginning in August, what our winter is going to look like,” DeWine said during his weekly coronavirus briefing, “will be determined – by a great extent – by how many people are vaccinated.”