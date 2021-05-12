Reaction to DeWine announcing Ohio health orders to be lifted

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Wednesday that health orders tied to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations as well as the governor’s own political party applauded the move.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik said DeWine’s announcement was “welcomed news.”

“While the Biden-Harris Administration and Democrat governors have imposed draconian, nonsensical regulations, barred children from school, and implemented policies that disincentivize work and squander taxpayer dollars, Ohio, under Governor DeWine’s leadership, rose to the challenge of our time. “Smart, prudent economic policy is incentivizing work and fueling Ohio’s economic rally—outpacing most of the country. Ohioans are back to work. Children are back in the classroom. Opportunity is abundant again in the great state of Ohio.” Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik

Throughout the pandemic, some Republican members of the Ohio Statehouse have rallied against the health orders put in place by the DeWine administration, to the point that the legislature passed a new law that would allow it, with a simple majority of the House and Senate, to rescind executive actions taken by a governor or the state health department.

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) criticized the governor for using tax dollars for the lottery-like drawings announced by DeWine as an incentive to get more Ohioans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As elected leaders, we’re obligated to take seriously our duty to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Using millions of dollars in relief funds in a drawing is a grave misuse of money that could be going to respond to this ongoing crisis. Ohioans deserve better than this. I do hope people continue to get the vaccine and help our state reach herd immunity so our economy and way of life can thrive again.” Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron)

Republican Rep. Jon Cross agreed with Sykes.

Republican Rep. Jon Cross says he's happy the Governor finally listened to lawmakers and is opening up Ohio BUT said about the million dollar drawing "we shouldn't be treating our health care like a game show." @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 12, 2021

Former Republican Congressman Jim Renacci also criticized DeWine’s announced plan for the vaccine drawing.

Ohio lost over 300,000 jobs last year, and now Mike DeWine wants to give $1 MILLION of our hard earned tax dollars away in a vaccine drawing!



This is what career politicians do, they offer wasteful gimmicks over common sense solutions. — Jim Renacci (@JimRenacci) May 12, 2021

U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel, who began his senate campaign by calling on DeWine to reopen Ohio, called the lottery drawing a bribe.

RINO governor Mike DeWine is now doing an INSANE $5 Million bribe to get more vaccines in Ohio.



Here’s a better idea, Open up Ohio and let our people get back to work!



Ohioans don’t want handouts, we want FREEDOM! — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) May 12, 2021

The organization representing one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, the Ohio Restaurant Association, applauded DeWine’s announcement while also calling the state “a leader” for the steps taken over the last year to fight the virus.

Ohio has been a leader in taking a holistic approach to public health while balancing safety, economic issues, mental health and other realities that COVID restrictions brought with them. Today’s announcement about ending Ohio’s health orders on June 2, 2021 is the logical next step in fully reopening our state for Ohio’s businesses and families. We are pleased to see a decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations as more Ohioans are vaccinated. Eliminating the six-foot social distancing requirement will enable restaurant, bar and foodservice operators to return to greater sales capacity for indoor dining, which is critical to our industry’s recovery and profitability,” John Barker, President and CEO of the ORA

Baker also urges anyone who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so.