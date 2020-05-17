Quarantine & sobriety: Tech tools help overcome addiction

(NBC News) If you’ve been drinking more over the past month or two you’re not alone.

Between virtual happy hours and “quarantinis” Americans have been lubricating their time in isolation.

Even with bars closed down alcohol sales last month rose more than 50 percent.

We’re also drinking more during the work week, a trend that’s likely to continue as more companies extend work from home policies.

Unfortunately, whether it’s due to stress or boredom, a drinking habit can start to grow into a drinking problem.

Phil O’Hara has been sober for four years, and says isolation can be especially challenging to those in recovery.

“I’m actually going through my steps again with somebody,” he says. ‘I’ve had to step up my game to deal with the level of anxiety that I’ve had.”

He’s been using an app called “Loosid” to stay accountable.

Loosid is a sober social network that connects peers to support each other through hotlines, chat groups and virtual events.

Also, Google, Facebook and Twitter partnered with the nonprofit Center for Safe Internet pharmacies and launched an online resource hub for people with substance use disorders called Tech Together. The site helps people battling addiction and the associated stigma.

