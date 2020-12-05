Public viewing set for Scioto County commissioner who died due to COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A public viewing for a Scioto County commissioner who lost his life to COVID-19 will be held this weekend.

The viewing for Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree will be held Sunday from 12 p.m. -2 p.m. at the Scioto County Courthouse rotunda.

A private family funeral and burial will be held after the viewing.

Crabtree died Wednesday due to the COVID-19 virus, county officials said.

“It is with a broken heart and profound regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree. We ask that you please pray for Dianna his wife and their entire family. We will miss our friend,” the Scioto County Commission said on its Facebook page this past week.

Crabtree’s death is the 28 COVID-19 death in Scioto County.

Facemasks will be required to enter the courthouse for the viewing, and social distancing will be in place.