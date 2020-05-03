Protesters take to Ohio statehouse in support of DeWine, Acton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Sunday there was another rally on the steps of the Ohio Statehouse, only this one was in support of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Governor Mike DeWine’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Physicians Action Network brought together healthcare workers from many fields to show support for Doctor Acton, fellow physicians and also applaud Ohioans on the job the community has done during this crisis.

“We really appreciate what people have done and the sacrifices that they’ve made,” said Doctor Andrew Schamass, an internal medicine physician. “We’ve really been successful in preventing a surge of cases which would’ve just overwhelmed the healthcare system.”

Schamass and other supporters also wanted to spread awareness of physicians’ fears with regards to opening up Ohio too quickly.

“The trouble is the virus is still out there and I think now that we are seeing things open up and we’re seeing people start to gather again, there really is risk of the virus spreading again in a continued surge which would not only endanger people’s health but it would endanger the economy all over again,” he said.

“As a small business owner, I can tell you that, yes, this is a hardship for everybody, this is not a hardship just on a few people, it is a hardship for all of us,” added OBGYN Doctor Anita Somani, one of the rally organizers. “But what we are learning is that economically we will do better if we continue with our social distancing, if we continue to allow Ohio to open phase by phase instead of all at once.”

There was a voice of dissent at the rally. While the healthcare workers moved from the Statehouse steps to the sidewalk next to High Street, a man on a motorcycle began circling the block and voicing his opinion.

“Why aren’t you taking care of the sick people?” he shouted at the protestors. “Bad, bad, bad!”

Eventually, the man parked his motorcycle and came over to where the physicians were standing. We asked the man his name and he didn’t want to share it, but he did tell us he’d been at some of the protests at the Statehouse in the previous days and why he wanted to come over and speak with the rally-goers.

“Because I think this is ridiculous,” he said. “They are stepping on my first amendment rights.”

“I’m very sympathetic to them and I think it’s a very good argument that when the economy goes bad, a lot of people are hurt by that and threatened by that, too. That’s very real,” Schamass said about those who have protested the Stay-At-Home order. “I think we have to stay together. I think it’s important that we recognize that stopping these restrictions too soon, in the end, is not going to help the economy because what I think will happen if the virus starts to spread in an epidemic fashion again, people are going to get scared, people are going to stay home, people are not going to go out and spend money, and in the end, that’s not good for business or for the economy.”