President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force are set to hold a briefing Thursday.

Trump had a phone call with all 50 governors on Thursday as he looks to reopen the United States in the coming weeks. He said the ultimate decisions will remain with governors on how and when to reopen their state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the plan is to start gradually reopening Ohio’s economy on May 1.

During Wednesday’s briefing, President Trump said data indicates the U.S. is “past the peak” of the COVID-19 epidemic, clearing the way for his plans to roll out guidelines to begin to “reopen” the country.

Trump called the latest data “encouraging,” saying they have “put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country.”

Trump said those guidelines will be unveiled Thursday at the White House.

The guidelines are expected to clear the way for an easing of social distancing guidelines in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, added that data from across the country showed the nation “improving,” but that Americans had to recommit to social distancing to keep up the positive momentum.

She said nine states have fewer than 1,000 cases and just a few dozen new cases per day. She said those would likely be the first to see a lifting in social distancing restrictions at the direction of their governors under the guidelines set to be released Thursday.

According to The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, there are more than 648,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. with more than 31,000 deaths.