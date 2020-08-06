Pres. Trump wishes Gov. DeWine well after positive coronavirus test

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — President Donald Trump wished Ohio Governor Mike DeWine a speedy recovery after the governor tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, DeWine tested positive after he took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

President Trump spoke on the airport tarmac after landing.

“A very good friend of mine just tested positive,” said Trump. “Our great governor, Governor of Ohio, DeWine just tested positive, just here. And we want to wish him the best.”

Trump went on to praise Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

Pres. Trump plans to visit a Cleveland area Whirlpool plant as well as a fundraiser.

