Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Ohio

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Ohio.

The declaration opens up federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by COVID-19 coronavirus.

Details to follow but here is the headline:

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Ohio and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) March 31, 2020

Federal funding is now available to state and eligible local governments and some nonprofit organizations.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James K. Joseph as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.