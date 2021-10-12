COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Booster doses for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, could be on the horizon.

An FDA panel announced it is meeting later this week to discuss approving both companies’ booster doses for emergency use.

“They’re going to review not only booster dose information, for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. But they’re also going to review data on mixing and matching booster doses,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, infectious disease specialist with OhioHealth.

Dr. Gastaldo said Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one approved for booster shots right now, and that only people who received the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster.

He believes that could soon change after the FDA’s advisory panel meets.

“It still needs to go through the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, and then they will leave the final recommendations. So I’m hopeful that at least three to four days after the FDA meets, we will have more guidance from the CDC,” said Gastaldo.

He explained not everyone is going to need a booster. It’s mostly recommended for people with weakened immune systems, like transplant patients or the elderly.

“So the vaccine is still working, and not everybody is going to need a booster dose, really a lot of it has to do with how old you are. If you’re above the age of 65, you should get a booster, vaccines don’t work as well the older you get,” said Gastaldo.”

This is why he’s encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“You still have that wonderful layer of protection against severe disease,” said Gastaldo.

A spokesperson for Columbus Public Health told NBC4 they are prepared to give out Moderna and J&J boosters if the vaccines get FDA and CDC approval.

Right now, they’re mostly focused on getting people those first and second doses.