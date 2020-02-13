Possible case of Coronavirus in Ohio tests negative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health was monitoring a person for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus; they tested negative.

According to ODH, samples from the person were taken and sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. The results came back as negative.

As of today, no Ohioan has contracted the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and no person is under investigation according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health and The Center for Disease Control has said the risk of contracting the 2019 Novel Cornovirus is low in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are zero confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio and they will be updating their webpage every Tuesday and Thursday. According to their website, five people have been tested and all have come back as negative.

