Portman calls on Congress to come together for COVID relief bill before it’s too late

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Ohio Sen. Rob Portman encouraged his Congressional colleagues to pass a COVID-19 relief bill Tuesday.

While appearing on “The Squawk Box” on CNBC, Portman, a Republican, urged Congress to put politics aside and pass a targeted relief bill.

The House of Representatives passed a relief bill, the HEROES Act, that includes a $1,200 per individual payment. The Senate has yet to hold any hearings on the bill and has yet to formally introduce a bill of its own. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called the Heroes Act too large and has pushed for a smaller $500 million bill that does not include the $1,200 payment.

Congress needs to set politics aside and pass a targeted #COVID19 relief bill.



— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) November 17, 2020

“We can’t do everything,” Portman said. “The bill that Nancy Pelosi has been promoting, $3.5 trillion, she now says it could be $2.5 trillion, we don’t need all that, but we do need the basic things you just talked about.”

Portman said a number of items like extra unemployment insurance expire at the end of the year, saying shutdowns are hurting small businesses and it is up to Congress to help those businesses.

“My hope is that we can have a bipartisan group here in the Senate, I’ve been talking to colleagues on both sides of the aisle about this, to help find a targeted, effective program that deals with what we have to deal with now to get through this valley between now and March because by March, we should have these vaccines widely available and again I hope people take advantage of it,” Portman said, adding he’s very concerned about what could happen to health care and the economy before the vaccine becomes available.

“Let’s do it,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be a huge package, but it should be targeted and focused and my hope is we can get something done before we take off for the recess after Thanksgiving.”

Portman, a Republican, also said COVID-19 information from the White House should be shared with President-elect Joe Biden, something the Trump administration has yet to do, despite having lost the presidential election.

“During this period of time, of course, information should be shared, and that could be done,” Portman said. “I don’t see a problem with that. I think the security briefings are along the same lines.” The senator did add that Trump should have his election court cases heard and votes recounted.