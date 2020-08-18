Players, coaches await DeWine announcement on fall sports Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coaches, parents, and student-athletes are patiently waiting to hear what the governor may say Tuesday in regards to fall sports in Ohio.

For now, the focus is on practice with a season which may look different on the horizon.

“We’ve been one day at a time,” said Bishop Hartley football Head Coach Brad Burchfield.

“Go 100 percent, never stop,” said Bishop Hartley junior Treyvhon Saunders.

COVID-19 has brought its challenges to every phase of daily life, but at Bishop Hartley, it’s business as usual on the practice field.

“Just try to go the hardest because you never know, corona could come back, you know,” Saunders said. “We might not have a season, so we just try to make every practice the best.”

Saunders is entering his junior year at Bishop Hartley and he knows how crucial this season is for him. It’s his time to really impress college scouts.

He’s curious about Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Tuesday in regards to high school fall sports and activities in Ohio.

The governor is in favor of having sports and other activities this season, but adds schools must stay open in order for it to happen, which ultimately means slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“I’d be devastated for sure because I don’t have any offers yet,” Saunders said.

Devastated, but not defeated.

“I would just work harder for next year, my senior year, to just get more offers,” he added.

Listening to his coach, who believes each year brings a new set of challenges.

“I heard of lot of people, this is going to be a year unlike any other,” Burchfield said. “Three years from now will be unlike any other, too, so every year is different.”

DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have been in close contact with the Ohio High School Athletic Association about guidelines, specifically crowd sizes. More about those guidelines is expected to be announced at DeWine’s coronavirus update, scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.