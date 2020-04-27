Plan to reopen Ohio: no date set for salons or restaurants opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Salons and restaurants will need to wait to reopen their doors, Governor Mike DeWine said Monday when announcing phase one of Ohio’s plan to reopen the economy.
DeWine says we need to see how phase one goes first before reopening those services.
“We are not there yet,” he added. “We don’t want to go backward.”
Included in phase one of reopening is healthcare (May 1), manufacturing, construction, distribution, and “general offices,” (May 4), and consumer retail (May 12).
