Pickerington schools announce plan to reopen classes in the fall

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCHM) — Students in the Pickerington Local School District will spend two days in classrooms and three days learning virtually when schools reopen this fall.

Classes will resume Aug. 15.

The district announced a color-coded level plan as for how students will be taught this coming school year:

Status Level Green — fully back to school, with hall students expected to attend in-person classes and enhanced health safety and cleaning in place.

Status Level Yellow — hybrid model, with students in school two days and virtual three days.

Status Level Orange — specific building closed and moved to virtual learning. Virtual learning will be held for buildings the district closes only. This could be an immediate change if the health department requires it.

Status Level Red — 100 percent virtual learning. All students will stay home and be taught virtually.

The district said it will monitor the situation on a daily basis and communicate a status update every five weeks.

Pickerington Local Schools will begin the year at Status Level Yellow.

The yellow status will divide students into two cohorts, and students within the same home will be placed in the same cohort. According to the plan, Cohort A will be inside classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B will be inside classrooms Thursdays and Fridays. All students will be taught virtually on Wednesdays.

Students will be assigned cohorts through the virtual learning tool Infinite Campus.

While in the classrooms no matter what the level is, students and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Classrooms, offices and common spaces will be cleaned frequently, and hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be available in all classrooms and common spaces.

