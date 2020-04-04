Pickaway Correctional inmate tests positive for coronavirus

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus at Pickaway Correctional Institution.

According to data released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Saturday, one inmate has recently tested positive.

The prison’s 2,041 inmates are under quarantine and one is in isolation.

Marion Correctional is the only other prison with a positive test.

Throughout the ODRC system, 38 people have been tested, 7 tests are pending, 2 tested positive and 29 tested negative.