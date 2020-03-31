Perry County confirms first coronavirus case

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Perry County was announced Tuesday by the county health department.

The patient is a 58-year-old woman, and is in isolation.

Health Commissioner Angela DeRolph says they will not release any additional demographic information related to the case in the interest of protecting the privacy of the individual. They are working on contact tracing and will be in touch with anyone who has come into contact with the patient.

