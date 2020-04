COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Protestors have returned to the Ohio Statehouse for a second time to rally during Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s press conference.

Protests have continued here at the Statehouse. They are chanting “facts not fear”. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/RnIl0kqLQw — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 13, 2020

NBC4 reporters inside the Statehouse say they are banging on the windows outside the Atrium where the media is set up away from the DeWine, Husted, and Acton.