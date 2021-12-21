COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If your child is eligible to take the vaccine, pediatricians say they need to do so now.

The coronavirus is spreading faster and more easily due to the Omicron variant.

“Vaccines the best we’ve got, so any bit of protection that we can get from that vaccine is better whether that’s your first dose, second dose, or booster dose,” said Dr. Derek McClellan, Pediatric Medical Director at Central Ohio Primary Care.

Dr. McClellan says symptoms of the Omicron variant appear to be milder, but that it can spread faster than other strains. This can be concerning for parents of unvaccinated children.

“It was really scary to know that she doesn’t have that additional layer of protection that the rest of us do,” said Sarah Frank, a mother from Worthington.

Frank has two children. Her seven-year-old son, Caleb, is old enough to get the vaccine, however, her four-year-old daughter, Hannah, is not.

This is why she appreciates the strict mask policy at her daughter’s daycare.

“Thankfully, we are in a district that does have mask requirements, so I think that helps with that layer of protection, because obviously not every kid at school is vaccinated yet,” said Frank.

And pediatricians like McClellan say the best COVID safety practices, start at home. “Because pediatric COVID disease, tends to be milder, most of these can be managed at home.

“With the access of a home test, we can have some good information on what those next steps should be, including coming into the office,” said Dr. McClellan.