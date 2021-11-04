COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that healthcare providers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as five years old, parents are working to get their children’s appointments. Some parents are having better luck than others. Joanna Hysell has appointments for her kids next week at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH).

“My experience with me getting my vaccine was a lot more stressful, I think it took me a lot longer to find an appointment for myself than it did for the kids,” said Hysell.

NCH is adding appointments as it confirms new shipments of Pfizer vaccines for kids between five and 11 years old. As of around 9 p.m. Thursday, the earliest appointment available was on November 15th. Mckenzie Gleason has been looking for appointments online for her kids and has not been able to find one.

“It’s a little stressful but also I know that everybody’s going to be able to get the vaccine and that’s the really exciting part because the more we can get vaccinated the safer it’s going to be for everybody,” said Gleason.

Appointments are likely filling up quickly right now because of initial demand, and parents want their children fully vaccinated by the holidays, according to Dr. Mysheika Roberts who is the Health Commissioner of Columbus Public Health. She reminded families to also check with their pediatricians who could have supplies.

“Based on my call with the hospital CMOs this morning, they’re all very busy. People want to get their kids vaccinated and I hope that interest and momentum continues,” she said.

NCH administered its first doses on Wednesday. Appointments at NCH can be booked here. Walgreens and CVS will start administering the Pfizer vaccine for five to 11-year-olds this weekend. Some local hospitals will begin next week. Families can also search for open appointments through the Ohio Department of Health.

Columbus Public Health (CPH) currently has 600 doses of the vaccine. Its first clinics open to those as young as five on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One clinic is at CPH’s main office on Parsons Avenue and the other is at the Westgate Community Center. Those will be walk-in clinics, so appointments are not required. Those getting their first dose will be eligible for a $100 Visa Gift Card through the Vax Cash Program.