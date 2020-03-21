Parenting agreements unforeseen consequence of coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each day there are new numbers, stark reminders that the COVID-19 coronavirus still controls our daily lives.

And believe it or not, that includes parenting agreements in divorce cases.

NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall talked to Columbus Domestic Attorney Leeann Massucci, who said COVID-19 is causing unanticipated consequences for families.

UPDATE 3/20: There are now 169 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Ohio. The first Ohioan to die of the virus was identified as Mark Wagoner Sr. of Lucas County.

—

Editor’s Note: Colleen Marshall worked for several years as a domestic attorney for Leeann Massucci.