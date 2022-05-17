COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s another step forward in the fight against COVID-19 as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) still needs to give its recommendation, but that is expected soon.

When the booster officially becomes available, doctors said parents should have a conversation with their pediatricians about when children should receive the shot.

One doctor said he knows families who have been waiting for this.

Sarah Frank has a son, 7, who got vaccinated just as soon as he could back in the fall.

“I’m glad that option is out there,” she said of the pending approval of the booster shot. “Every available measure for protection is great.”

Now, Frank is figuring out when her son can bet the booster.

“I don’t know a whole lot about the new booster just yet, but I feel like between my pediatrician and I, we can probably figure out when is the right time for my kiddo to get that,” she said.

The FDA said children in that age group will be able to get the booster at least five months after their second shot.

“There’s certainly some pent-up demand for that age group,” said Dr. Derek McClellan, pediatric medical director for Central Ohio Primary Care.

He said when a child should get the booster will vary from child to child. If a child is going to be traveling a lot, seeing older loved ones, or going to camps over the summer, getting the booster would be more urgent. But generally, he said, it is not as pressing for children as it is for at-risk adults.



“A lot of it does come down to talking to your individual pediatrician about what are the risk factors for your family because not all families are created equal,” McClellan said.

Frank has mixed feelings about the FDA announcement because she also has a four-year-old who is still too young to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I just thought it’s really exciting on one hand that the 5-11-year-olds have another way to stay safe,” she said. “I’m just anxious for the little ones.”

A group of advisers with the CDC is set to meet later this week to discuss approval of the booster.