Teen pageant, 3rd graders bring Valentines Day to elderly community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– As we head into Valentine’s Day weekend, many people who are elderly are reminded of how lonely the pandemic is for them. That is until third graders’ artwork, a teen pageant queen’s platform, and the hearts of caring people are woven together by Cupid’s arrow to ease the loneliness for a moment.

When helium balloons fly out of the car, love fills the air. That same air is unfortunately shared with the coronavirus.

That is why Miriam Bogard with Assisted Living Locators and Pure International Pageant Queen Kiera Hoover came to The Woodlands of Columbus to create a breath of fresh air.

“You people are great I tell you, can’t get better people than you guys,” said a senior resident at Woodlands.

Pickerington Tussing third-graders hand created cards and Kiera added a few of her own as a cross-generational blessing.

“When I heard about what she was doing I just had to jump on it and help out any way that I could,” said Kiera Hoover of Pure international Teen North America.

“Some Valentine’s cheer for you,” said Miriam as she handed out cards in the dining room. “Have a great weekend!”

The faces on the recipients said a lot. It was kind of nice you get people involved and make them feel like they’re wanted.

“Absolutely, it’s really the feeling I get everyday doing my job,” she said while smiling.

“I like this because I have no children,” Katherine Paden said as her voice cracked.

“It’s special. Makes you emotional,” I said softly. “Yes,” she replied while nodding.

Katherine and her crew have received their second dose of the vaccine.

“We’re called the golden girls,” Evelyn Pinner shares a secret with me.

“Really? I don’t know where that would come from,” I said jokingly.

“I don’t either,” she laughed and said.

Evelyn has lost too many friends during this pandemic.

“I’m praying very hard this gets over with, and people stop dying,” she said with a quiver in her voice.

On this Valentine’s Day let someone know you care.

“We care about you so much,” Miriam said as she laid another Valentines card on the table.

“Huh???” a resident replied while looking at her and wondered what her gift was.

“We care about you so much,” she repeated.

When you get a chance, let someone you know how much you care, twice.