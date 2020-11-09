Pandemic Postcards:How these months have changed us

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Better Call 4
The Conversation
State News
U.S. & World
Washington-DC
Politics
The Spectrum
Daily Pledge
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Video Game News
Top Stories
Franklin County first responders receive COVID-19 vaccines
Top Stories
FAA outlines new rules for drones and their operators
Yost files brief supporting in-person education for three Christian schools
2 dead after shooting near East Livingston Avenue
House votes to override Trump’s defense bill veto
Video
Coronavirus
Latest News
Pass or Fail
In This Together
Pandemic Postcards
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Top Stories
Franklin County first responders receive COVID-19 vaccines
Top Stories
Yost files brief supporting in-person education for three Christian schools
Top Stories
Local health expert pleads people to avoid New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl parties
Video
Fast mover, 97, practices what she preaches, staying healthy by keeping busy
Video
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a ‘morale boost’
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,519 new cases, 62 additional deaths
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
Wet end to 2020, wet & warm start to the new year.
Video
Top Stories
Cooling down for the start of the workweek
Video
A little moderation with a few overnight showers, turning colder Monday
Video
Warming up for the end of the weekend
Moderating temperatures after another cold night
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Football Friday Nite
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
The Big Game
Bengals
Browns
NBA
Masters Report
Top Stories
Browns’ COVID contact players eligible to return Thursday
Top Stories
Washington releases QB Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State players, coach talk about Sugar Bowl
WATCH: 1-on-1 with Sugar Bowl CEO ahead of Ohio State vs. Clemson rematch
Video
Authorities: Utah’s Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting
Local 4 You
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
Veterans Voices
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack
Clear the Shelters
On Our Sleeves
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
4Ever Home
Health Matters
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
The Autism Puzzle
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life!
Deals 4 You
Year In Harmony
Programming
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Winter Camps Open at Recreation Unlimited
Video
Top Stories
Holidays with Those with Dementia
Video
Top Stories
Fresh Start to the New Year with Some Pampering by PENZONE Salons + Spas
Video
Exercise as Medicine
Video
Simple Changes to Your Kitchen Make a Big Impact on Your Space
Video
Hope for Food Allergies, Including Peanuts
Video
Jobs
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pandemic Postcards:How these months have changed us
Pandemic Postcards
by:
Brad Johansen
Posted:
Nov 9, 2020 / 04:15 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2020 / 04:17 PM EST
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
Police: Dublin man dead, suspect in custody after fight at home
Video
Two Ohio University students die in Athens crash
Video
Officer who fatally shot Andre’ Hill terminated from Columbus police force; Hill’s family issues statement
Video
2 dead after shooting near East Livingston Avenue
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,519 new cases, 62 additional deaths
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Wet end to 2020, wet & warm start to the new year.
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
4’s Army Spirit of Giving
WATCH IT AGAIN: NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ episode 6 examines post-election changes, recent shooting
Video
Central Ohio task force works together to stop drug trafficking along U.S. 23 pipeline
Video
Show us your holiday lights! NBC4's local holiday lights gallery
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video
What to watch: NBC announces its first list of holiday specials
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa