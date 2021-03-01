Dance, the Rx for a pharmacist during the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Pharmacists have been extraordinarily busy during the pandemic. So if that was your chosen career, you were set when covid hit. What if, in March of 2020, you decided you would walk out of the drug store and onto the dance floor. Let’s say this was one person’s own prescription for mental health.

Colton Hutton dispenses drugs. Legally. The pharmacy business is a booming business.

“14 hour plus days,” Colton said when he described his shifts. “I decided I need to take care of myself.”

He’d gained 30 pounds, didn’t feel good and needed a healthy outlet.

“Pharmacy taught me the power of the mind and dance connected the power of the mind to the power of the body,” Colton said with clarity.

So, he mixed the two in a new prescription for peace.

“We go to the western side of the Dominican near the border of Haiti,” he said. “And dispense a year’s worth of medicine to those who don’t have access to general health care.”

As the music played in the streets, he danced. Planning his new career as a dance instructor in March of 2020.

“I think that week of COVID-19 March 13th, 14th I taught 24 lessons that week, and then it went to zero,” he remembered.

“It went straight from full-time dance back to full-time pharmacy. Until I figured out how to pivot,” he said. “We went virtual!”

He needed a studio though.

“How did this come about,” I asked his landlord.

“Craigslist!” she said with a booming laugh.

Nellie Corriveau needed a new home for the Sales Queen coaching business and connected to that building.

“There’s a room where you could have clients come in person safely during all of this,” she recalled the conversation with Colton. “It’s your room.”

Nellie’s now an in-person client, and the business boomed online.

“I’ve got clients in Australia, in Israel, I have a monthly call right now where I do dance fitness, broadcasted across zoom in the U.S. and Europe,” Colton said about the growth of his business.

At least one Columbus couple credits their online lessons with Colton for saving their marriage during the pandemic.

“If you think about ballroom dance it’s essentially touche therapy, you have to be within six feet in order to do it,” he smiled.

COVID-19 forced him to dance, as if no one was watching.

“He has a way of moving one person, then hundreds, then thousands,” insisted Nellie. “It’s truly a gift he has.”

Listen to the pharmacist. Just dance.

“You’re in your happy place,” I smiled, confirming with the dance instructor. “Yes, absolutely!” he said.