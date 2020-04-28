Pandemic job actions offer hope for renewed labor movement

FILE – In this April 21, 2020, file photo, people protest what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment for employees as they close down the drive-thru at a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland, Calif. Across the country, the new, unexpected front-line workers of the pandemic — from grocery store and fast food workers to Instacart shoppers and Uber drivers — are taking action to protect themselves. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

(AP) — Front-line workers are staging job action after job action in their quest for protection from the coronavirus.

The protests have extended from Amazon to Instacart and McDonalds.

The actions give hope to labor organizers that the country could be on the cusp of a new wave of worker power.

But there are many obstacles to a labor resurgence, including decades of regulatory decisions that have gone against unions, the challenges of organizing during social distancing, and the grim reality that workers have least power in times of mass unemployment.