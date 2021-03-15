Outdoor dining relaunches in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bar and restaurant owners can once again expand their dining rooms to the outdoors.

The city of Columbus officially relaunched its outdoor dining program Monday, just a few days before the first day of spring.

Outside Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, crews were on Hickory St. turning the alley into an outdoor dining space, creating more seating and hopefully more business.

“The city right now is setting up these barriers for us to get ready for the patio this year,” said Bob Szuter, co-owner of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing. “They offered to take that component of this on which is fantastic because it saves us a lot of money, time, and effort in building these barriers.”

The city also isn’t charging a permit fee this year, hoping to entice more businesses to apply than did in the fall.

One of those new applicants is Byrne’s Pub in Grandvew. Although the pub has a patio space, their permit was approved just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’ve just kind of taken a bit of the parking lot, added a few extra tables here and a little overflow, and it’s supposed to be a nice day Wednesday, so we’re hoping we’re going to get to use this a good bit,” said owner Pat Byrne. “Today, it’s not going to be very busy out here on a Monday with 30-degree weather, but as we get into 50s and 60s and some sunshine, we’ll be able to utilize this a good a bit. I think. I hope.”

A few extra tables may not sound like a lot, but for the capacity-constrained businesses, last year’s launch of the program was a lifeline that helped some survive the winter.

“I can’t overstate the impact, it was huge,” Szuter said. “We had our dining room closed. People were not comfortable coming in to dine. So at the time, this was all we had and it doubled our revenue. It allowed us to know we were going to get through the end of the year.

Byrne and Sztuer join other business owners who are now more optimistic they’ll bounce back after a crushing 2020.

But to do that, they say they also need their customers’ help.

“When you can only fit 20 or 30 people in our taproom as it is right now, another 20 or 30 people outside makes a huge difference,” Szuter said.”But we’re seeing a little push back on the mask-wearing policy. It’s frustrating. It’s like we’re this close, let’s just finish this off.”

“There’s a lot of optimism. Everybody feels like we’re very close to the end. Unfortunately, some people think that it’s passed and we’re already over it,” Byrne said. “Mask wearing these days, a few months ago, it was not difficult. Now? We’re getting close to the end of the pandemic and people think they don’t have to wear them.”

Sitting outdoors isn’t just good from a business standpoint. The fresh airflow has been proven to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.