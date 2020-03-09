Outbreak Update: Weekday coronavirus stream to launch Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) — In an effort to keep users up-to-date on the constantly changing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Nexstar Media Group will launch a streaming program weekdays that features reporting from across the country.

The daily update will stream at 3 p.m. and appear in the coronavirus section of our website. In addition to the latest news on the outbreak, the program will include analysis from doctors and experts to help separate fact from fiction. The stream will be produced by KRON-TV in San Francisco which has helped lead coverage of the outbreak since the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States.

As of Monday morning, infections were reported in more than half the world’s countries, and flashpoints were erupting around the globe. In all, more than 110,000 people have tested positive for the disease and more than 3,800 people with the virus have died, most of them in China. Some 62,000 people have already recovered.

In the United States, where more than 500 infections have been reported, the Grand Princess cruise ship, which has at least 21 confirmed virus cases, was expected to dock in Oakland, California, amid elaborate protective procedures. Fleets of buses and planes were ready to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

For additional information and resources to track the coronavirus outbreak, you can click here.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)