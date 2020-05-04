Otterbein University will resume in-person class this fall

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– Otterbein University says it will resume in-person classes and student life for the fall 2020 semester.

Otterbein moved to online instruction March 10 after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested colleges and universities in the state do so in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says it will resume in-person teaching, classes and residence life “safely and responsibly” and “will take all safety precautions and follow government orders and protocols.”

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remain our utmost concern. We know that campus life may not look the same, but we strongly believe that personal attention and experiential learning opportunities are cornerstones of a quality Otterbein education,” said President John Comerford.