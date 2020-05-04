Otterbein University will resume in-person class this fall

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– Otterbein University says it will resume in-person classes and student life for the fall 2020 semester.

Otterbein moved to online instruction March 10 after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested colleges and universities in the state do so in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says it will resume in-person teaching, classes and residence life “safely and responsibly” and “will take all safety precautions and follow government orders and protocols.”

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remain our utmost concern. We know that campus life may not look the same, but we strongly believe that personal attention and experiential learning opportunities are cornerstones of a quality Otterbein education,” said President John Comerford.  

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools