Otterbein suspends in-person classes after governor’s recommendation to all Ohio colleges, universities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Otterbein is the latest central Ohio university to suspend in-person classes, following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s recommendations to all Ohio colleges and universities to move to remote learning systems in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus after three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday in Ohio.

Otterbein joins OSU and Kent State on the list of universities moving to remote learning in an effort to prevent spread of the virus..

The statement posted to Otterbein University’s website from president John Comerford, Ph.D., says they are implementing the following actions:

All in-person classes on-campus are suspended through the rest of this week as we move to alternative delivery modes. This includes classes at The Knowlton Equine Center.

Faculty will shortly hear from the Provost’s office regarding meetings this week to plan for academic continuity.

Faculty and students must remain in contact (email, webpage) as we move classes to remote learning or other options beginning on Monday, March 16.

For the time-being, clinical rotations, internships and other forms of experiential learning off campus continue as scheduled.

Residence Halls and dining services will remain open.

Outdoor athletic practice and contests will continue as normal. Indoor events will continue without spectators.

Most public gatherings/events are cancelled through March 27. Contact the Office of the President at (614) 823-1420 with questions.

Staff are expected to continue to report to campus and should work with their direct supervisor as decisions will be made on a case by case basis regarding alternate work locations.

The above action plan is in place until March 27. Students and parents can contact the Office of Student Affairs at (614) 823-1250. Faculty can contact the Office of the Provost at (614) 823-1556 and staff may contact their vice president and or the Office of Human Resources at (614) 823-1805.