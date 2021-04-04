Otterbein set for COVID-19 shots this week as part of DeWine plan to vaccinate college students

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Starting this week, Ohio is going to start working to get the COVID-19 vaccine to all college students in the state who want it.

Gov. Mike DeWine said while college students are less likely to get sick from COVID-19, they can still carry it. To that end, he wants to try to get them vaccinated before they leave campuses next month.

“With it coming here, there’s not really a reason for me to not get it,” said Otterbein University student Brianna Andrews.

Vaccine clinics are happening at Otterbein this Thursday and Friday, with students set to receive an email with registration information this Monday.

The clinic will be held at the Clements Recreation Center.

Some students said they cannot wait to sign up to get the shot.

According to DeWine, the vaccine clinics on college campuses will be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The reason for that is so students won’t have to worry about a second dose and there will be a better chance of being fully vaccinated before the semester ends.

An Otterbein spokesperson said the school will be getting 2,400 doses for this week’s clinics.

“I’m excited about it because it’s been hard to schedule around my classes and my exams to get it, so it’s awesome that it’s just one time,” said Otterbein student Lily Toman.

“I definitely want to have the vaccine, but it was like kind of a headache with scheduling and like traveling off campus and finding places around to do it, but I’m really excited about it,” said Otterbein University student Erin Kibby. “I was, like, ‘There’s not a good reason to not do it.’ I’ve been wanting to do it, it’s just the when, where, how, how many do I need, when can I get them, so this is amazing.”

At Ohio State University, students can sign up through MyChart if they can find an appointment.

There will be more appointments specifically for the university community next week.