OSU’s director of infectious diseases address asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During a media briefing Monday, one of the World Health Organization’s top epidemiology experts, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, said asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus is “very rare.”

The WHO has since walked back that statement by saying estimates show about 16 percent of people with the coronavirus never develop symptoms, but may be capable of spreading the virus. Other estimates show that number of asymptomatic transmission could be as high as 40 percent.

To further address asymptomatic transmission, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine invited Dr. Susan Koletar, the Director of OSU’s Division of Infectious Diseases, to join Tuesday’s press briefing.

“I’m not sure we know truly how many people that are asymptomatic actually go on to transmit infections because we’ve not done that type of contact tracing,” Dr. Koletar said. “What is important is that, and I think we do know, that people who are pre-symptomatic . . . they are likely infectious.”

Dr. Koletar added experts and doctors are learning something new everyday about the novel coronavirus

“I think we do what we’ve been doing quite honestly,” Dr. Koletar said. “When everyone is wearing a mask, that decreases the likelihood of transmission from one person to another.”

Dr. Koletar said some people are not aware they are experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus and when they go out they increase the likelihood of spreading the virus if they do not wear a mask or constantly wash their hands.