OSU Wexner Medical Center opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for patients

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Patients with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center system could soon begin being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson with the OSU Wexner Medical Center, the hospital has opened outdoor stations to evaluate and test patients suspected of having the COVID-19 coronavirus.

However, testing at this time will only be available to patients of the OSU Wexner Medical Center system.

Patients must talk with an OSU Wexner Medical Center provider, who must place an order before the patient can be seen at one of the testing stations.

Testing could begin as soon as Wednesday.

